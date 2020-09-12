Blue Cloud Softech Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
Softech Infinium Solutions standalone net profit rises 19.82% in the March 2020 quarter
Quest Softech India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
Bharti Airtel collaborates with Amazon Web Services
India Leading the World in Moving Apps Back On-prem From Public Cloud
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.06 -100 OPM %00 -PBDT-0.040 0 PBT-0.040 0 NP-0.040 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU