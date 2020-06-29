JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Minda Industries approves NCD issue of up to Rs 300 cr and rights issue of up to Rs 250 cr
Business Standard

Blue Coast Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.56 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Blue Coast Hotels reported to Rs 19.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 190.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 23.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 194.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 19:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU