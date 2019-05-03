Blue Star consolidated net profit rises 151.78% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 18.53% to Rs 1595.84 crore

Net profit of rose 151.78% to Rs 79.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.53% to Rs 1595.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1346.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.02% to Rs 190.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 143.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.85% to Rs 5234.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4638.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1595.841346.335234.844638.956.864.486.625.73104.4953.49323.36254.1180.8235.21248.46190.3079.8431.71190.06143.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)