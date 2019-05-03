Blue Star consolidated net profit rises 151.78% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.53% to Rs 1595.84 croreNet profit of Blue Star rose 151.78% to Rs 79.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.53% to Rs 1595.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1346.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.02% to Rs 190.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 143.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.85% to Rs 5234.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4638.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1595.841346.33 19 5234.844638.95 13 OPM %6.864.48 -6.625.73 - PBDT104.4953.49 95 323.36254.11 27 PBT80.8235.21 130 248.46190.30 31 NP79.8431.71 152 190.06143.96 32
