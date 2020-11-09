Blue Star gains on bagging Rs 128 cr order

Blue Star rose 1.86% to Rs 669.70 after the company bagged an order worth Rs 128 crore from Wistron Infocomm for mechanical electrical and plumbing (MEP) works for their factory expansion project.

Wistron is a Taiwan based contract manufacturer of electronic goods and is one of the major manufacturers of iPhones for Apple. Wistron has been producing Apple devices at its existing factory at Kolar, Bengaluru, and has now embarked upon its Phase II expansion as a part of which, it is constructing a large manufacturing block and an IT building.

In a BSE filing made during market hours today, Blue Star said that currently, this order is one of the largest and fast-track projects, being executed by the company in the factories segment. It added that the scope of the order includes supply, installation, testing and commissioning of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system of 4000 ton capacity, HT and LT electrical works with switchgear, transformers and DG sets, fire-fighting system, plumbing, compressed air system, and sophisticated building management system.

B Thiagarajan, managing director, Blue Star, added, "Blue Star is proud to have bagged this prestigious order for Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing works from M/s Wistron Infocomm. We are witnessing steady growth in the inflow of orders for bundled services and continue to enjoy market leadership. Our value proposition is 'Superior project delivery through intelligent engineering, modern execution practices, and committed teams', and with the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat related programmes gaining momentum, we expect the manufacturing sector to contribute significantly to our growth."

Blue Star is an air-conditioning and commercial refrigeration company. The company conducts various activities, such as electrical, plumbing and fire-fighting services. Its segments include electro-mechanical projects and packaged air conditioning systems, and unitary products.

The company's consolidated net profit slumped 59.6% to Rs 15.32 crore on 27.8% fall in net sales to Rs 902.12 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)