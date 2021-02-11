Blue Star undertakes capex of Rs 130 cr for new plant at Wada

Expected to be commissioned by end of 2021

Blue Star announced that the company with a capex of Rs 130 crore is in the process of setting up a new plant at its existing facility at Wada to expand the manufacturing capacity of its deep freezers and storage water coolers, to cater to the rising demand for commercial refrigeration products as well as leverage on the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

With the new plant, Blue Star will be doubling its production capacity for deep freezers. This new plant, being constructed on a built-up area of around 19,300 sq m, will have a capacity to produce around 2,00,000 deep freezers and 1,00,000 storage water coolers per annum.

It is in the advanced stages of completion and is likely to be commissioned towards the end of this year.

