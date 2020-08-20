Bluechip Tex Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.09 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 89.47% to Rs 6.31 croreNet loss of Bluechip Tex Industries reported to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 89.47% to Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 59.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.3159.90 -89 OPM %-9.194.77 -PBDT-0.982.31 PL PBT-1.421.64 PL NP-1.091.15 PL
