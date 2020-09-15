BMB Music & Magnetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
BMB Music & Magnetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Chartered Logistics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the March 2020 quarter
APRA Music Awards shifts to virtual ceremony due to coronavirus outbreak
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81
Chennai School of Music Therapy to create online content to teach public to use music for better health
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of BMB Music & Magnetics reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.12 -100 OPM %0-825.00 -PBDT-0.01-0.99 99 PBT-0.01-0.99 99 NP-0.01-0.99 99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU