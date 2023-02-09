BMW Industries consolidated net profit rises 111.37% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
BMW Industries consolidated net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Tata Steel rises after Q3 business update; Neelachal Ispat Nigam commences operations
UNO Minda gains on signing technical license agreement with Korea-based Ascentec
JSW Steel records net loss of Rs 848 cr in Q2 FY23
Tata Steel Q3FY23 Production & Delivery figures
-
Sales rise 24.91% to Rs 141.77 croreNet profit of BMW Industries rose 111.37% to Rs 17.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.91% to Rs 141.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 113.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales141.77113.50 25 OPM %29.0122.07 -PBDT36.6823.84 54 PBT22.8111.51 98 NP17.298.18 111
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU