BMW Industries consolidated net profit rises 111.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of BMW Industries rose 111.37% to Rs 17.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.91% to Rs 141.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 113.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.141.77113.5029.0122.0736.6823.8422.8111.5117.298.18

