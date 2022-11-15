BMW Industries consolidated net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 45.39% to Rs 149.65 croreNet profit of BMW Industries rose 20.00% to Rs 12.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.39% to Rs 149.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 102.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales149.65102.93 45 OPM %22.1125.99 -PBDT28.2923.36 21 PBT15.5510.74 45 NP12.3010.25 20
