BMW Industries consolidated net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 45.39% to Rs 149.65 crore

Net profit of BMW Industries rose 20.00% to Rs 12.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.39% to Rs 149.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 102.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

