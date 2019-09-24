BMW Industries gets reaffirmation in credit ratings

-
ALSO READ
BMW Industries standalone net profit declines 22.65% in the March 2019 quarter
BMW Industries consolidated net profit declines 60.40% in the June 2019 quarter
Evaluating new models for Indian market: BMW
BMW launches new Z4 Roadster in India, price starts at Rs 64.9 lakh
BMW posts record first quarter sales in India with 2,982 units
-
From India Ratings & ResearchBMW Industries announced that India Ratings & Research has reaffirmed the credit ratings of the company as follows -
Long term loan - IND A-/ Stable
Fund based working capital limits - IND A-/Stable
Non fund based working capital limits - INA A2+
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU