JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Pennar Industries to set up greenfield plant at Hyderabad

Sportking India gets revision in credit ratings from ICRA
Business Standard

BMW Industries gets reaffirmation in credit ratings

Capital Market 

From India Ratings & Research

BMW Industries announced that India Ratings & Research has reaffirmed the credit ratings of the company as follows -

Long term loan - IND A-/ Stable
Fund based working capital limits - IND A-/Stable
Non fund based working capital limits - INA A2+

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 15:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU