BMW Industries standalone net profit declines 22.65% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 19.98% to Rs 215.77 croreNet profit of BMW Industries declined 22.65% to Rs 13.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 19.98% to Rs 215.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 269.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 19.85% to Rs 40.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 51.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.93% to Rs 822.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 944.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales215.77269.66 -20 822.58944.68 -13 OPM %14.5714.72 -17.1915.91 - PBDT27.2831.77 -14 109.57119.24 -8 PBT16.0220.53 -22 63.3371.65 -12 NP13.9718.06 -23 40.9851.13 -20
