BMW Industries standalone net profit declines 22.65% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of Industries declined 22.65% to Rs 13.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 19.98% to Rs 215.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 269.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.85% to Rs 40.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 51.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.93% to Rs 822.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 944.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

