BNK Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 588.39% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 62.21% to Rs 1.30 crore

Net profit of Capital Markets rose 588.39% to Rs 7.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 62.21% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 369.90% to Rs 13.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 43.46% to Rs 6.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

