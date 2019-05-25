BNK Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 588.39% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 62.21% to Rs 1.30 croreNet profit of BNK Capital Markets rose 588.39% to Rs 7.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 62.21% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 369.90% to Rs 13.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 43.46% to Rs 6.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.303.44 -62 6.0110.63 -43 OPM %3.084.94 -30.1216.56 - PBDT7.971.33 499 14.453.62 299 PBT7.951.30 512 14.363.49 311 NP7.711.12 588 13.582.89 370
