JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vistar Amar standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

BNK Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 640.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 27.36% to Rs 5.54 crore

Net profit of BNK Capital Markets rose 640.00% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 27.36% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.544.35 27 OPM %21.662.76 -PBDT1.200.24 400 PBT1.140.21 443 NP1.110.15 640

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 05 2020. 08:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU