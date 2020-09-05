BNK Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 640.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 27.36% to Rs 5.54 crore

Net profit of BNK Capital Markets rose 640.00% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 27.36% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.5.544.3521.662.761.200.241.140.211.110.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)