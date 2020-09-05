BNK Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 640.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 27.36% to Rs 5.54 croreNet profit of BNK Capital Markets rose 640.00% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 27.36% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.544.35 27 OPM %21.662.76 -PBDT1.200.24 400 PBT1.140.21 443 NP1.110.15 640
