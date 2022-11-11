BNR Udyog standalone net profit rises 141.67% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 133.33% to Rs 0.84 croreNet profit of BNR Udyog rose 141.67% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 133.33% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.840.36 133 OPM %34.5233.33 -PBDT0.300.13 131 PBT0.290.12 142 NP0.290.12 142
