BNR Udyog standalone net profit rises 141.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 133.33% to Rs 0.84 crore

Net profit of BNR Udyog rose 141.67% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 133.33% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.840.3634.5233.330.300.130.290.120.290.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)