Board of Balmer Lawrie & Company approves incorporation of subsidiary in Dubai

At meeting held on 24 March 2023The Board of Balmer Lawrie & Company at its meeting held on 24 March 2023 has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary company with paid up share capital estimated to be Rs. One crore in Dubai to engage in "Freight forwarding and Logistics Industry".
