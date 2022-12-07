Board of Bikaji approves conversion of preference shares held in Hanuman Agrofood

At meeting held on 06 December 2022

The Board of Directors of Bikaji Foods International in its meeting held on 06 December 2022 has authorized officials to take necessary steps for availing the exercise of 'right of conversion' of 28,13,050 Compulsorily Convertible Cumulative Preference Shares into 28,13,050 equity shares held by the Company in its name in Hanuman Agrofood.

Further, after the above conversion of 28,13,050 Compulsorily Convertible Cumulative Preference Shares into 28,13,050 equity shares, Hanuman Agrofood will become subsidiary of Bikaji Foods International.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)