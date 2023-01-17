Board of Bikaji Foods International to consider scheme of amalgamation

-
On 25 January 2023The Board of Bikaji Foods International will meet on 25 January 2023 to consider the scheme of amalgamation ("the Scheme") of Hanuman Agrofood (Transferor Company) with Bikaji Foods International (Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors under Section 230-232 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder.
