Board of Bikaji Foods International to consider scheme of amalgamation

On 25 January 2023

The Board of Bikaji Foods International will meet on 25 January 2023 to consider the scheme of amalgamation ("the Scheme") of Hanuman Agrofood (Transferor Company) with Bikaji Foods International (Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors under Section 230-232 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)