Board of Greenpanel Industries approves winding up of subsidiary in Singapore

On 29 November 2022

The Board of Greenpanel Industries, through resolution by circulation on 29 November 2022, approved the winding up of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) namely, Greenpanel Singapore Pte. Ltd. pursuant to the rules and regulations of its host country. The Board also approved write off the investment in the WOS to the extent of impairment of the asset due to accumulated losses of the WOS.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)