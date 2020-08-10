Board of Interglobe Aviation approves raising of funds aggregating Rs 4000 cr

At meeting held on 10 August 2020

The Board of Interglobe Aviation at its meeting held on 10 August 2020 has approved raising of funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 4,000 crore through an issue of equity shares by way of a qualified institutions placement, in accordance with the relevant provisions of applicable law and subject to approval of the Company's shareholders and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.

