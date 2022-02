Board of Kalpataru Power Transmission approves scheme of amalgamation

At meeting held on 19 February 2022

The Board of Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) at its meeting held on 19 February 2022 has considered and approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of JMC Projects (India) (Transferor Company) with the Company and their respective shareholders.

Pursuant to the Scheme, JMC's shareholders (other than KPTL) will be allotted one share of KPTL against every four shares held by them in JMC.

