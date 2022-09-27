Board of Power Grid accords investment approval for transmission project of RIL

-
At meeting held 26 September 2022The Board of Power Grid Corporation of India at its meeting held on 26 September 2022 has accorded investment approval for transmission project - Jam Nagar Oil Refinery of Reliance Industries (RIL) to connect with Jam khambhaliya ISTS PS at an estimated cost of Rs. 327.71 crore scheduled to be commissioned by September, 2023.
