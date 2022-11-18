Board of Rama Steel Tubes approves bonus issue of 4:1

-
-
At meeting held on 18 November 2022The Board of Rama Steel Tubes at its meeting held on 18 November 2022 has approved issue of four bonus equity shares for every one fully-paid up equity share. The Board also approved increase in authorised share capital from Rs 11.50 crore to Rs 55 crore.
