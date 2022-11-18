JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Mold Tek Packaging rises for second day; has added over 22% in the past one year

Board of Rama Steel Tubes considers business integration through acquisitions
Business Standard

Board of Rama Steel Tubes approves bonus issue of 4:1

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 18 November 2022

The Board of Rama Steel Tubes at its meeting held on 18 November 2022 has approved issue of four bonus equity shares for every one fully-paid up equity share. The Board also approved increase in authorised share capital from Rs 11.50 crore to Rs 55 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 13:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU