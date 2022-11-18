JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Rama Steel Tubes approves bonus issue of 4:1
Business Standard

Board of Rama Steel Tubes considers business integration through acquisitions

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 18 November 2022

The Board of Rama Steel Tubes at its meeting held on 18 November 2022 have discussed in details about the matter with respect to acquisition of business of companies engaged in similar line of business which will help in integration of businesses. For the said purpose the Board formed a committee to explore possibilities for acquisition of companies engaged in similar line of business. The committee is directed to prepare a detailed report on the same for the consideration of the Board. The decision of the Board in the said matter shall be communicated to the stock exchanges as and when required in compliance with applicable rules/regulations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 13:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU