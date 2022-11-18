Board of Rama Steel Tubes considers business integration through acquisitions

At meeting held on 18 November 2022

The Board of Rama Steel Tubes at its meeting held on 18 November 2022 have discussed in details about the matter with respect to acquisition of business of companies engaged in similar line of business which will help in integration of businesses. For the said purpose the Board formed a committee to explore possibilities for acquisition of companies engaged in similar line of business. The committee is directed to prepare a detailed report on the same for the consideration of the Board. The decision of the Board in the said matter shall be communicated to the stock exchanges as and when required in compliance with applicable rules/regulations.

