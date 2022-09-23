Board of Tata Metaliks approves scheme of amalgamation with Tata Steel

At meeting held on 22 September 2022

The Board of Tata Metaliks at its meeting held on 22 September 2022 has approved the following:

The Board approved withdrawal of the Scheme of amalgamation of Tata Metaliks into and with Tata Steel Long Products, owing to significant changes in underlying business conditions of both the companies resulting in dilution of the inherent benefits which were initially envisaged.

The Board approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Tata Metaliks (Transferor Company or Company) into and with its parent company, Tata Steel (Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders (hereinafter referred to as Scheme).

