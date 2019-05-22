Bodal Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 24.45% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.40% to Rs 344.26 croreNet profit of Bodal Chemicals declined 24.45% to Rs 29.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.40% to Rs 344.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 293.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.84% to Rs 143.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 122.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.63% to Rs 1423.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1142.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales344.26293.24 17 1423.501142.22 25 OPM %12.7315.32 -16.5917.02 - PBDT48.4446.64 4 240.42198.57 21 PBT42.6956.49 -24 219.17186.48 18 NP29.6039.18 -24 143.20122.56 17
