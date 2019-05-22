Bodal Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 24.45% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.40% to Rs 344.26 crore

Net profit of declined 24.45% to Rs 29.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.40% to Rs 344.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 293.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.84% to Rs 143.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 122.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.63% to Rs 1423.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1142.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

