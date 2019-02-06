Bodal Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 0.30% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.82% to Rs 334.31 croreNet profit of Bodal Chemicals rose 0.30% to Rs 29.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 29.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.82% to Rs 334.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 307.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales334.31307.22 9 OPM %16.6717.40 -PBDT53.5954.20 -1 PBT48.0546.76 3 NP29.6329.54 0
