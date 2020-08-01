JUST IN
Bodhtree Consulting consolidated net profit declines 93.04% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.37% to Rs 62.76 crore

Net profit of Bodhtree Consulting declined 93.04% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.37% to Rs 62.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.32% to Rs 4.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.56% to Rs 141.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales62.7660.13 4 141.43116.35 22 OPM %-10.2013.02 -4.4016.34 - PBDT1.617.28 -78 13.4518.16 -26 PBT0.565.82 -90 6.6412.30 -46 NP0.253.59 -93 4.137.84 -47

First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 11:27 IST

