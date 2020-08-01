Bodhtree Consulting consolidated net profit declines 93.04% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.37% to Rs 62.76 crore

Net profit of Bodhtree Consulting declined 93.04% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.37% to Rs 62.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.32% to Rs 4.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.56% to Rs 141.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

62.7660.13141.43116.35-10.2013.024.4016.341.617.2813.4518.160.565.826.6412.300.253.594.137.84

