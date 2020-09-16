Bodhtree Consulting consolidated net profit rises 143.48% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.26% to Rs 27.62 crore

Net profit of Bodhtree Consulting rose 143.48% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.26% to Rs 27.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.27.6228.5510.3214.852.553.631.591.461.120.46

