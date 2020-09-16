JUST IN
Bodhtree Consulting consolidated net profit rises 143.48% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.26% to Rs 27.62 crore

Net profit of Bodhtree Consulting rose 143.48% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.26% to Rs 27.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales27.6228.55 -3 OPM %10.3214.85 -PBDT2.553.63 -30 PBT1.591.46 9 NP1.120.46 143

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 14:50 IST

