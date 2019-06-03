Bodhtree Consulting standalone net profit rises 28.77% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.42% to Rs 60.07 croreNet profit of Bodhtree Consulting rose 28.77% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.42% to Rs 60.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 83.30% to Rs 8.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.56% to Rs 116.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 114.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales60.0750.30 19 116.29114.50 2 OPM %13.1712.84 -16.6012.42 - PBDT7.365.84 26 18.4412.37 49 PBT5.904.37 35 12.586.58 91 NP3.672.85 29 8.124.43 83
