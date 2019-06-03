Bodhtree Consulting standalone net profit rises 28.77% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 19.42% to Rs 60.07 crore

Net profit of rose 28.77% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.42% to Rs 60.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 83.30% to Rs 8.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.56% to Rs 116.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 114.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

60.0750.30116.29114.5013.1712.8416.6012.427.365.8418.4412.375.904.3712.586.583.672.858.124.43

