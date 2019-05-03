Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company standalone net profit rises 11345.94% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 267.71% to Rs 2786.36 croreNet profit of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company rose 11345.94% to Rs 1253.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 267.71% to Rs 2786.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 757.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 3474.48% to Rs 1229.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 66.39% to Rs 4429.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2662.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2786.36757.76 268 4429.762662.32 66 OPM %49.7130.18 -38.6321.84 - PBDT1251.17143.47 772 1261.69220.32 473 PBT1243.66136.00 814 1231.90190.44 547 NP1253.3310.95 11346 1229.9834.41 3474
