Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company standalone net profit rises 11345.94% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 267.71% to Rs 2786.36 crore

Net profit of rose 11345.94% to Rs 1253.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 267.71% to Rs 2786.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 757.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 3474.48% to Rs 1229.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 66.39% to Rs 4429.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2662.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2786.36757.764429.762662.3249.7130.1838.6321.841251.17143.471261.69220.321243.66136.001231.90190.441253.3310.951229.9834.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)