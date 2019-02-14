Bombay Oxygen Investments standalone net profit declines 50.17% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 59.15% to Rs 0.29 croreNet profit of Bombay Oxygen Investments declined 50.17% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 59.15% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.290.71 -59 OPM %-227.59-194.37 -PBDT1.825.78 -69 PBT1.765.32 -67 NP1.472.95 -50
