JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Arfin India standalone net profit declines 70.33% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Bombay Oxygen Investments standalone net profit declines 50.17% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 59.15% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of Bombay Oxygen Investments declined 50.17% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 59.15% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.290.71 -59 OPM %-227.59-194.37 -PBDT1.825.78 -69 PBT1.765.32 -67 NP1.472.95 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 16:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements