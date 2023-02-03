JUST IN
Borosil consolidated net profit declines 6.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.89% to Rs 280.62 crore

Net profit of Borosil declined 6.04% to Rs 23.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 280.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 260.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales280.62260.09 8 OPM %7.6014.96 -PBDT34.3546.73 -26 PBT26.1537.96 -31 NP23.3324.83 -6

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 16:55 IST

