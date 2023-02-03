Borosil consolidated net profit declines 6.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.89% to Rs 280.62 crore

Net profit of Borosil declined 6.04% to Rs 23.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 280.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 260.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.280.62260.097.6014.9634.3546.7326.1537.9623.3324.83

