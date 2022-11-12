JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

EUROPE Stocks edge higher
Business Standard

Borosil consolidated net profit declines 6.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 22.35% to Rs 271.42 crore

Net profit of Borosil declined 6.08% to Rs 25.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.35% to Rs 271.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 221.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales271.42221.83 22 OPM %14.0921.27 -PBDT41.9651.26 -18 PBT33.7442.67 -21 NP25.1726.80 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU