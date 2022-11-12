Borosil consolidated net profit declines 6.08% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.35% to Rs 271.42 croreNet profit of Borosil declined 6.08% to Rs 25.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.35% to Rs 271.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 221.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales271.42221.83 22 OPM %14.0921.27 -PBDT41.9651.26 -18 PBT33.7442.67 -21 NP25.1726.80 -6
