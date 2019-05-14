JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Westlife Development consolidated net profit rises 7.85% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Borosil Glass Works standalone net profit declines 32.48% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 3.18% to Rs 84.72 crore

Net profit of Borosil Glass Works declined 32.48% to Rs 9.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.18% to Rs 84.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 87.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.25% to Rs 46.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 46.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.82% to Rs 357.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 295.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales84.7287.50 -3 357.41295.83 21 OPM %3.9112.40 -8.3113.32 - PBDT16.0922.21 -28 75.1175.48 0 PBT14.8820.89 -29 70.1670.26 0 NP9.9814.78 -32 46.9546.37 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 15:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU