Borosil Glass Works standalone net profit declines 32.48% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.18% to Rs 84.72 crore

Net profit of declined 32.48% to Rs 9.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.18% to Rs 84.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 87.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.25% to Rs 46.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 46.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.82% to Rs 357.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 295.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

84.7287.50357.41295.833.9112.408.3113.3216.0922.2175.1175.4814.8820.8970.1670.269.9814.7846.9546.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)