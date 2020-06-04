Borosil Renewables Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Wendt India Ltd, Wheels India Ltd, Saregama India Ltd and Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 June 2020.

Borosil Renewables Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 58.5 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 79295 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26450 shares in the past one month.

Wendt India Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 3013.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1637 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56 shares in the past one month.

Wheels India Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 513.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 543 shares in the past one month.

Saregama India Ltd spurt 19.99% to Rs 400.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22757 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4481 shares in the past one month.

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd added 18.61% to Rs 7.84. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10654 shares in the past one month.

