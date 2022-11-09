Borosil Renewables standalone net profit declines 28.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.44% to Rs 169.26 crore

Net profit of Borosil Renewables declined 28.82% to Rs 24.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.44% to Rs 169.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 160.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.169.26160.5224.8133.5243.6658.7632.9148.1524.2834.11

