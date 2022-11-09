Borosil Renewables standalone net profit declines 28.82% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 5.44% to Rs 169.26 croreNet profit of Borosil Renewables declined 28.82% to Rs 24.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.44% to Rs 169.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 160.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales169.26160.52 5 OPM %24.8133.52 -PBDT43.6658.76 -26 PBT32.9148.15 -32 NP24.2834.11 -29
