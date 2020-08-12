Borosil reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 16.92% to Rs 141.76 crore

Net loss of Borosil reported to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 11.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.92% to Rs 141.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 121.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.28% to Rs 35.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 74.19% to Rs 635.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 365.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

