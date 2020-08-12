Borosil reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Glass to invest Rs 300 cr for Vadodara plant expansion
J Taparia Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises Ltd zooms 6.71%
Piramal Enterprises Ltd gains for fifth session
Piramal Enterprises shares tank nearly 14 pc after Q4 earnings
-
Sales rise 16.92% to Rs 141.76 croreNet loss of Borosil reported to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 11.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.92% to Rs 141.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 121.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 42.28% to Rs 35.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 74.19% to Rs 635.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 365.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales141.76121.25 17 635.85365.04 74 OPM %-1.6614.27 -12.2415.11 - PBDT-4.2921.20 PL 81.8359.33 38 PBT-13.7112.71 PL 43.5833.47 30 NP-10.4311.26 PL 35.7725.14 42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU