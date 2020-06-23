Bosch Ltd extends upmove

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 11340, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.86% in last one year as compared to a 11.05% slide in NIFTY and a 13.44% slide in the Nifty Auto.

Bosch Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 11340, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 10407.05. The Sensex is at 35243.06, up 0.95%. Bosch Ltd has gained around 20.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 15.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6729.1, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18552 shares today, compared to the daily average of 61461 shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 11365.3, up 0.51% on the day. Bosch Ltd is down 30.86% in last one year as compared to a 11.05% slide in NIFTY and a 13.44% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 30.23 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)