Bosch Ltd spurts 1.14%, rises for third straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 16720, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.32% in last one year as compared to a 23.82% gain in NIFTY and a 33.5% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16720, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 14832.75. The Sensex is at 50422.04, up 1.25%. Bosch Ltd has added around 25.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has added around 14.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10638.6, up 1.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27513 shares today, compared to the daily average of 96134 shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 16843.95, up 1.25% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 19.32% in last one year as compared to a 23.82% gain in NIFTY and a 33.5% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 73.73 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

