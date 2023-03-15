Both Houses of Parliament adjourned for the day

Ruckus continues over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remark.

The proceedings in Parliament were paralysed for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned for the day amid uproar over the demand for Rahul Gandhi's apology for his 'democracy under attack' remark at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the opposition members were demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issues.

The second-half of the Budget session resumed from Monday (13 March) after a month long recess. It will continue till the 6th April 2023.

While addressing a lecture at Cambridge University in London, Rahul Gandhi said, "Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space. The institutional framework which is required for a democracy Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy."

