BPL standalone net profit rises 9646.15% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.29% to Rs 18.67 crore

Net profit of BPL rose 9646.15% to Rs 12.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 43.29% to Rs 18.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 303.23% to Rs 3.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.59% to Rs 94.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 140.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

18.6732.9294.56140.28-37.237.99-17.672.16-8.013.00-16.594.14-8.442.90-17.363.7012.670.133.750.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)