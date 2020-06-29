BPL standalone net profit rises 9646.15% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 43.29% to Rs 18.67 croreNet profit of BPL rose 9646.15% to Rs 12.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 43.29% to Rs 18.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 303.23% to Rs 3.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.59% to Rs 94.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 140.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales18.6732.92 -43 94.56140.28 -33 OPM %-37.237.99 --17.672.16 - PBDT-8.013.00 PL -16.594.14 PL PBT-8.442.90 PL -17.363.70 PL NP12.670.13 9646 3.750.93 303
