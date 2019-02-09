JUST IN
Brady & Morris Engineering Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 15.50% to Rs 10.43 crore

Net profit of Brady & Morris Engineering Company remain constant at Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.50% to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales10.439.03 16 OPM %6.718.42 -PBDT0.610.49 24 PBT0.340.27 26 NP0.270.27 0

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019.

