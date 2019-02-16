Brahmaputra Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 214.69% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 17.45% to Rs 65.01 croreNet profit of Brahmaputra Infrastructure rose 214.69% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.45% to Rs 65.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 55.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales65.0155.35 17 OPM %21.4623.94 -PBDT5.773.55 63 PBT4.281.43 199 NP4.501.43 215
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU