Brand Concepts consolidated net profit rises 102.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 69.76% to Rs 45.36 crore

Net profit of Brand Concepts rose 102.14% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 69.76% to Rs 45.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.45.3626.7214.1513.745.082.534.051.952.831.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)