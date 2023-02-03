Brand Concepts consolidated net profit rises 102.14% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 69.76% to Rs 45.36 croreNet profit of Brand Concepts rose 102.14% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 69.76% to Rs 45.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales45.3626.72 70 OPM %14.1513.74 -PBDT5.082.53 101 PBT4.051.95 108 NP2.831.40 102
