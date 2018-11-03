Brawn Biotech standalone net profit declines 31.58% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Brawn Biotech standalone net profit rises 117.65% in the June 2018 quarter
Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the September 2018 quarter
DJS Stock & Shares standalone net profit declines 31.58% in the March 2018 quarter
Parab Infra standalone net profit declines 58.33% in the September 2018 quarter
Rajoo Engineers standalone net profit declines 58.72% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 28.97% to Rs 14.96 croreNet profit of Brawn Biotech declined 31.58% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 28.97% to Rs 14.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 11.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales14.9611.60 29 OPM %3.285.95 -PBDT0.560.86 -35 PBT0.550.85 -35 NP0.390.57 -32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU