Brawn Biotech standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 26.60% to Rs 21.23 croreNet profit of Brawn Biotech declined 33.33% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 26.60% to Rs 21.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 16.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales21.2316.77 27 OPM %1.842.03 -PBDT0.370.56 -34 PBT0.360.55 -35 NP0.260.39 -33
