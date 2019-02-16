Bridge Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.05% to Rs 0.25 croreNet loss of Bridge Securities reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 19.05% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.250.21 19 OPM %-12.00190.48 -PBDT-0.030.40 PL PBT-0.030.40 PL NP-0.030.40 PL
