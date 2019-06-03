Bridge Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 2300.00% to Rs 0.24 croreBridge Securities reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2300.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 106.56% to Rs 1.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.240.01 2300 1.260.61 107 OPM %4.17-3900.00 --2.3826.23 - PBDT0-0.12 100 -0.020.44 PL PBT0-0.12 100 -0.020.44 PL NP0-0.11 100 -0.020.45 PL
