JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Central Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Sensex, Nifty trim gains; cement shares advance
Business Standard

Brigade Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 0.06% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 62.23% to Rs 687.73 crore

Net profit of Brigade Enterprises rose 0.06% to Rs 48.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 48.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 62.23% to Rs 687.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 423.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales687.73423.91 62 OPM %25.5837.57 -PBDT116.49105.40 11 PBT84.5168.77 23 NP48.8848.85 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 14:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements