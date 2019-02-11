JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Atishay Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit declines 15.38% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 15.38% to Rs 0.55 crore

Net profit of Brilliant Portfolios declined 15.38% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 15.38% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.550.65 -15 OPM %90.9193.85 -PBDT0.150.16 -6 PBT0.150.16 -6 NP0.110.13 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 14:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements